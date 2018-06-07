Former PSC chairman: No manipulation of CoP selection process

Former Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC) Dr. Maria Therese Gomes appeared before a Special Select Committee of the Parliament inquiring into the recent selection process of a Police Commissioner and Deputy Police Commissioner held at the ANR Robinson room Tower C PoS PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

Former chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC) Dr. Marie Therese Gomes yesterday insisted she was standing by her decision to send the name of Acting DCP Deodat Dulalchan to former president Anthony Carmona for his appointment as this country’s next police commissioner.

Gomes whose tenure as PSC chairman came to an end on January 28 also dismissed claims by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and other government members that the PSC manipulated the process in the selection of Dulalchan.

On Wednesday night the government rejected the PSC’s nomination as Commissioner in the absence of the Opposition who had earlier staged a walkout.

After rejecting the PSC’s nomination Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley revealed "We are sending it back to the PSC to follow the law, follow the order and not follow unseen hands in trying to give us a CoP.”

He also promised the Government will return to the Parliament to ensure a proper selection process for a commissioner of police.