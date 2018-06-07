Connection to defend First Citizens Cup

W CONNECTION will kick off their defence of the First Citizens Cup title tomorrow when they face off against Point Fortin Civic, when the 2018 edition gets going.

This game is carded for 8.30 pm at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, two hours after the contest between North East Stars and Police.

There will also be a Match Day One double-header on Sunday, at the Couva venue, with Central FC meeting St Ann’s Rangers at 4 pm and San Juan Jabloteh facing Defence Force at 6 pm.

The 2018 edition was launched at the VIP Lounge, Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo yesterday.

But, for the first time in its history – the tournament has been around since 2000 – the competition will feature a round-robin format, in the preliminary round.

Connection, Point Fortin, Stars, Police and Morvant Caledonia United will comprise the teams in the Abercrombie Group, while Central FC, Rangers, Jabloteh, Defence Force and Police were drawn in the Paria Group.

There will be Five Match Days, in the preliminary round, with the semi-final round set for July 13 and the Final on July 20.

Pro League CEO, Julia Baptiste, mentioned, “First Citizens have been sharing the vision of the TT Pro League since its inception, through thick and thin, through tough times, through those lean times. They have remained resilient, steadfast standing with us, bearing the flag of indomitable will and the power to survive, despite the economic climate.”

Baptiste revealed, “The League will, once again, this season, host a player development seminar during the First Citizens Cup. This seminar will be geared toward developing the players’ image and educating the player on understanding his personal brand.”

Also speaking at the launch was Larry Olton, head – brand and marketing, at First Citizens.