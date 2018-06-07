Body with ‘healthy teeth’ may be foreigner

FIFTEEN days after a woman’s body was found on Morne Coco Road, Maraval, police are seeking the public’s help in identifying her.

Police yesterday told Newsday it is possible the deceased woman was a foreigner. The body has nine tattoos.

In a press release, the police said the body was found on May 24, by Cepep workers working along the road around 9.30 am. The police said the woman was “of mixed descent, light brown complexion, medium built, approximately five feet eight inches, in early thirties, with naturally long dark hair and healthy teeth.”

She had nine tattoos which included musical symbols to the left side of the neck, a cross on the stomach the name “Anderson” with three stars on the inside of the right wrist, roses on the left forearm, the name “Gwen” on the left wrist, “Kedon” and “Yudi” on the centre of the back, the phrase “La Sangre De Cristo Tiene Poder” with a rosary to the upper right side of the back, and a colourful butterfly on the upper left side of her back.