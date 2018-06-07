Police: Help identify body of woman found in Maraval

Man died in the hospital after being stabbed on the Avenue. CSI's examining the scene. Luis Street blocked off.

The body of a woman was found in Maraval by CEPEP working who were working along the roadway at about 9:30 am on May 24. The police is seeking help from the public in indentifying the deceased. She is of mixed descent, light brown complexion, medium built, approximately 5 feet 8 inches, in the early thirties, with naturally long dark hair and healthy teeth.

The police said the body of the deceased bore nine tattoos as follows; musical symbols to the left side of the neck, a cross on the stomach area, the name ‘Anderson’ with three stars on the inside of the right wrist, roses on the left forearm, the name ‘Gwen’ on the left wrist, the words ‘Kedon’ and ‘Yudi’ on the centre of the back, the phrase ‘La Sangre De Cristo Tiene Poder’ with a Rosary to the upper right side of the back and a colourful butterfly on the upper left side of the back.