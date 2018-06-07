Bassarath thanks fans for ignoring boycott

West Indies and Sri Lanka fans enjoy day two of the 1st Test between the teams at the Queen's Park Oval today.

TT Cricket Board (TTCB) president Azim Bassarath has thanked the public for ignoring the call for a boycott of the 1st Test match between the West Indies and Sri Lanka at the Queen's Park Oval in St Clair.

The opening day on Wednesday was a typical weekday Test crowd with schoolchildren and the die-hard fans making up the majority of spectators. Today saw a similar turnout of 300 to 400 fans as the West Indies batsmen rallied past the 300-mark led by a battling century from Shane Dowrich.

Speaking to Newsday today, Bassarath, who had just left the Oval after viewing day two action, said regardless of what perceived slights, "we must all support West Indies cricket."