Aripero man in custody for gun, ammo

LENNOX ANDREWS, a 61-year-old cobbler, has been remanded into custody after appearing before a Siparia magistrate charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition.

In a release yesterday, the police said Andrews, of Silver Stream Road, Aripero, South Oropouche, appeared before magistrate Margaret Alert, in the Siparia First Magistrates’ Court on June 6. The police said the matter has been postponed to June 11. Andrews was arrested by Oropouche police on June 2, in connection with another matter, and led then to an area behind a church along Silver Stream Road, where the .38 special revolver, loaded with eight rounds of .38 ammunition, was found.

Andrews was charged by PC David Williams from the Oropouche Criminal Investigations Department on June.