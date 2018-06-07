$75,000 bail for man charged with assaulting cops

ONE day after San Fernando magistrate Alicia Chankar jailed a man for a series of offences including assaulting two police, another man appeared in court yesterday for allegedly assaulting the police during the same incident.

Painter Timothy Alexander, 31, of Golconda in San Fernando, appeared before Chankar and pleaded not guilty.

It is alleged that on Saturday last he assaulted PC Jevon Jointe and PC Cherryann Rampersad, both Ste Madeleine police. Chankar granted him $75,000 surety bail to cover the charges. He is to reappear in court on July 5.

Sgt Veano Raghoo prosecuted and PC Selwyn Griffith laid the charges.

Under the supervision of Cpl Ramesh Dhunkarie, police arrested Alexander during an anti-crime exercise on Wednesday in the Ste Madeleine district.

The injured police had responded to a report of threats being made by a man against another person, at Church Street in Golconda.

It is alleged that while attempting to arrest the suspect, Alexander and another man assaulted police.

The injured police received medical care at the Princes Town Health Facility and were discharged.

On Wednesday, Chankar sentenced labourer Jamal Loney, 22, also of Golconda, to a total of 510 days in prison.

He had pleaded guilty to malicious damage of government property, larceny of handcuffs, resisting arrest, escaping lawful custody, using obscene language and two counts of assaulting police.