13,454 electors to vote Barataria and Belmont East

THE Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) said there are currently 13,454 electors registered to vote for the upcoming byelection- which includes both Barataria and Belmont East electoral districts.

The period for electoral registration for the forthcoming 2018 local government byelection for the electoral districts of Barataria and Belmont East begins tomorrow and ends on July 17.

This excludes the Eid holiday on July 15. The election is scheduled for July 16.

The EBC said at the conclusion of the Local Government byelection, the public will be notified of the resumption date for registration.

The commission said the purpose of electoral registration is to facilitate those persons who have attained the age of 18 years and over but have not been registered as electors; have been registered as electors but have changed their addresses and not informed the registration officer of such; have been registered as electors and have changed their names because of marriage or otherwise, but their previous names still appear on the preliminary list of electors; have been registered as electors but their names do not appear on the list.

In a release, the commission said qualified persons, including registered minors whose 18th birthday falls within the qualifying date in their electoral districts should visit the registration area offices of San Juan and Port of Spain / Laventille during the following days and times:

- Monday to Friday: 8:00 am to 6:00 pm

- Saturday: 9.00am to 3:00pm

- Sunday: 9:00 am to 2:00 pm