Wonderful flight with Capt Dowdy

THE EDITOR: I must say what a pleasurable experience I had on Flight BW483 travelling from Miami to Piarco on May 29.

The captain was a fountain of information, not only pointing out the islands which we were passing over but also providing snippets of history. His takeoff and landing were effortless as well.

I consider Capt Keith Dowdy the ultimate brand ambassador both for Caribbean Airlines and for TT.

I trust that CAL and the Ministry of Tourism take note of this pilot’s service to TT.

In all my years of travel I have never had such a wonderful experience and I truly hope I get to fly with Dowdy again.

Well done, captain.

ARLENE STEPHEN

via e-mail