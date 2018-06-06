Wonderful flight with Capt Dowdy
THE EDITOR: I must say what a pleasurable experience I had on Flight BW483 travelling from Miami to Piarco on May 29.
The captain was a fountain of information, not only pointing out the islands which we were passing over but also providing snippets of history. His takeoff and landing were effortless as well.
I consider Capt Keith Dowdy the ultimate brand ambassador both for Caribbean Airlines and for TT.
I trust that CAL and the Ministry of Tourism take note of this pilot’s service to TT.
In all my years of travel I have never had such a wonderful experience and I truly hope I get to fly with Dowdy again.
Well done, captain.
ARLENE STEPHEN
via e-mail