Breaking
US Embassy: Imported chicken not inferior Released murder suspect homeless and not welcome in his community Scotiabank records drop in profit due to increase in corporation tax Senior officials confirm: Unruly ISIS in PoS Hiker laid to rest
N Touch
Thursday 7 June 2018
follow us
Letters to the Editor

Wonderful flight with Capt Dowdy

THE EDITOR: I must say what a pleasurable experience I had on Flight BW483 travelling from Miami to Piarco on May 29.

The captain was a fountain of information, not only pointing out the islands which we were passing over but also providing snippets of history. His takeoff and landing were effortless as well.

I consider Capt Keith Dowdy the ultimate brand ambassador both for Caribbean Airlines and for TT.

I trust that CAL and the Ministry of Tourism take note of this pilot’s service to TT.

In all my years of travel I have never had such a wonderful experience and I truly hope I get to fly with Dowdy again.

Well done, captain.

ARLENE STEPHEN
via e-mail

Comments

Reply to this story

Letters to the Editor