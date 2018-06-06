Breaking
Wednesday 6 June 2018
Sports

WI vs Sri Lanka Live blog

West Indies captain Jason Holder prepares to bowl a delivery during a training session. PHOTO COURTESY CRICKET WEST INDIES.

The first Test of the three-match Test series between West Indies and Sri Lanka bowls off at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair at 10 am today.

In recent years, Windies have been making poor starts in series and gradually improving as the series goes along, sometimes winning the final match after already losing the series.

Follow our live blog for updates from the Test Series as our Sports reporters Stephon Nicholas and Jelani Beckles and senior photographer Azlan Mohammed produce live updates from the field.

West Indies players take a break after a training session at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, yesterday. The WI will face Sri Lanka in the first of a three-match Test series, which starts today.

West Indies Squad

Jason Holder (captain), Devendra Bishoo, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Jamar Hamilton, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Devon Smith

Sri Lanka Squad

Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Mahela Udawatte, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Roshen Silva, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Rangana Herath, Dilruwan Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Gamage, Kasun Rajitha, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva.

