Trinis brace for more damage in Guatemala

Josanne de la Bastide and her grandson Sebastien Castellanos de la Bastide.

ANDREW GIOANETTI

The worst may be over but Trinidad born Guatemalan resident Josanne de la Bastide and her sister Gabrielle de la Bastide are worried that landslides associated with the heavy ash and rainfall are the imminent danger.

The de la Bastides, who live about 40 km from the volcano are worried for other members of their family, some of whom live as close as 18 km from the volcano.

"I am on my way to the disaster area. We have guide friends in the area helping. The serious situation now is landslides."

The Guatemalan authorities have confirmed no fewer than 75 deaths with at least 200 people missing. These numbers are expected to rise.