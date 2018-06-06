Senior officials confirm: Unruly ISIS in PoS

PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.

Senior officers of the Port of Spain Division have confirmed that members of Chaguanas-based gang, ISIS Unruly are in Port of Spain to exact revenge on members of their rivals, Rasta City after a series of killings in East Port of Spain, Beetham and Laventille.

Officers confirmed with reporters this afternoon that a shooting took place in Laventille shortly before 4 pm. No fatalities or woundings were reported, but police said it was the work of Unruly ISIS gang members.

Newsday understands that members of the gang were awaiting the passing of Eid celebrations next Friday to resume a war with Rasta City gangs.