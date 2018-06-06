Racehorse jockey held with counterfeit cash

24-year-old racehorse jockey is in police custody after he was held with an estimated 17 counterfeit US $100 bills at a food court in Grand Bazaar yesterday.

According to reports, acting Sgt Clifton Thomas of the St Joseph CID visited Grand Bazaar, Valsayn where he and other officers conducted surveillance of the male suspect at the foodcourt.

According to reports, the man was acting suspiciously, prompting officers to search him. It yielded an estimated $1,700 in counterfeit US currency.

The suspect was taken to the St Joseph Police Station, pending further charges.