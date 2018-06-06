O’Meara dangerfor motorists

THE EDITOR: With major civil works being carried out along O’Meara Road North, Arima, driving at night is dangerous business.

It is pitch black as you approach the intersection with the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway. And there are no warning signs or markings.

Your only hope are your headlights as you glimpse the traffic lights in the distance. It’s a combination of guess, practice and luck.

Should I contact the Traffic Management Division of the Ministry of Works and Transport to discuss my concerns about the lack of road signs and markings, TTEC about lighting the area, and the contractor if he is responsible for both? I have been told I should contact the contractor, which to me makes no sense.

This matter needs urgent attention, more so with the onset of the rainy season.

J KIM

via e-mail