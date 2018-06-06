Wint: “We cannot reach everybody…we need the media”

Captain Neville Wint, Ag Director of the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management. FILE PHOTO

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) is not the first responder during natural disasters, but puts plans in place and mobilises the relevant authorities to areas where assistance was needed.

Officer in charge of ODPM Captain (ret'd) Neville Wint, speaking yesterday at an ODPM media seminar at the National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC), Pineapple Drive, Mausica, urged members of the media to be credible and right when reporting on natural disastters, including storms and hurricanes, to avoid having to dispense unnecessary assistance.

"We cannot reach everybody which is why we need the media," Wint said.

Given that the hurricane season began on June 1 with the Atlantic Basin Seasonal Hurricane Forecast for 2018 likely to be 35 per cent above average with an expected formation of ten -16 named storms, five-nine hurricanes and one-four major hurricanes, Wint assured that TT was ready to tackle a disaster.