Supt David recommends no charges against officer who killed Honore

Photo: Jeff Mayers.

Superintendent of Police Sheldon David who was assigned to probe the May 2 shootings at Grand Bazaar in which police Sergeant Darryl Honore died from gunshot injuries has recommended that no charges be laid against the officer who killed Honore.

Sources revealed that the file on the shootout was submitted to the Professional Standards Bureau two weeks ago by Superintendent David. The senior officer noted in his findings that having interviewed about six witnesses and viewed six recordings of the shootout from start to finish he was of the full view that Corporal Melville acted in self-defence when he shot Sergeant Honore several times about the body.