Man killed on way to funeral: Uncle escapes attack

In a tragic turn of events, 31-year-old labourer Cirn Joseph aka "Africa" of Dan Kelly, Picton, Laventille was shot and killed while waiting on a maxi taxi to attend his cousin's funeral.

According to reports, at around 10.10 am Joseph, along with his uncle, was standing along the Eastern Main Road in Laventille waiting for a taxi just outside the Laventille Science and Technology Institute.

The two were headed to Manzanilla to attend his cousin's funeral when a black Nissan Almera pulled up alongside the men.

Two men came out of the vehicle shooting at both Joseph and his uncle.

Joseph was shot several times, while his uncle managed to escape the attack by hiding behind a wall.