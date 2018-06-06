Breaking
Wednesday 6 June 2018
L’Oréal launches revive range

L’Oréal brand manager Karel Boschetti addresses guests

L’ORÉAL Paris launched its Elvive revive range of products designed to repair damaged hair at Vas Lounge in St Clair.

Danielle Tardieu, brand manager in TT said the L’Oréal Elvive revive range offers three new experiences –Extraordinary Oil for dry hair, Total Repair 5 for damaged hair and Colour Vibrancy for colour-treated hair.

Karel Boschetti, brand manage L’Oréal Caribe, said with the Extraordinary Oil, made from camilia and sunflower oils, hair is nourished ten times more, leaving it soft and shiny.

Carly Coutts and Kendall Lutchman of Ultimate Events

With respect to the Total Repair 5, made from almond, protein and ceramide, she said at the recent launch that damaged hair is revived, strengthened and users get a considerable percentage of less breakage, while with the antioxidants contained in the Colour Vibrancy, one’s hair is strengthened and protected.

Tardieu added that outside of those three products, there are products to revive oily roots and dry ends, and to control frizzy hair.

All former beaurty queens from left, Krista Clarke, Avionne Mark and Leah Marie Guevara

Boschetti said whether it’s from heat styling, colour processing or dryness, Elvive has powerful treatments formulated with superior technology that revives hair from damage.

Tardieu added, “We basically meet the needs of each targeted consumer and we have treatments that go along with the shampoos and conditioners.

