Looney jailed for beating police

File Photo.

A Golconda man charged with six offences arising from an incident last Saturday where two police officers were assaulted has been sentenced to a total of 510 days in jail.

Jamol Looney, 22, of Church Street Golconda pleaded guilty to assaulting PC Javon Joint and WPC Cherryl Ann Rampersad on Saturday.

He also pleaded guilty to using obscene language, resisting arrest, escaping legal custody, malicious damage of police uniforms and larceny of a pair of handcuffs.

He appeared before Magistrate Alicia Chankar in the San Fernando Second Magistrates Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Joint and Rampersad had responded to a report around 7.15pm on Saturday that Looney was making threats to his neighbour.

He was arrested later on Saturday night when he was seen by police wandering in Golconda still wearing the handcuffs Rampersad had put on him during the incident.

