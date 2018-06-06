Guns and ammo seized by Port-of-Spain CID

Guns and ammunition seized by police at 'Obsession' bar at Iere Village, Princes Town on Friday night

Three guns and a quantity of ammunition were seized by Port-of-Spain CID officers during an exercise and a search of a man on George Street Port-of-Spain on Tuesday.

Constable Adams was on patrol along George Street, Port-of-Spain when he confronted a man who had a bag on his shoulder.

When the man saw the officer he dropped the bag and began running away. When the bag was searched it contained 9mm pistol loaded with 13 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

The guns seized on Tuesday were sent to the Forensic Science Centre for ballistic testing to ascertain if they were used in any recent shootings or crimes.

In another exercise, police led by head of the Port-of-Spain CID Acting Superintendent Ajith Persad and including ASP Anderson Parriman, Inspector Rajesh Gokool, Sgt Anthony Williams, PC Adams and others went to a house at Whiteland Village, Mayo where they searched a house occupied by a 36-year-old man. Officers allegedly found and seized a .38 revolver six of rounds .38 ammunition and a taser gun.

The 36-year-old man was taken into custody and was charged yesterday with possession of firearm, ammunition, and possession of a prohibited weapon.