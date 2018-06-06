Girl, 6, allegedly assaulted by 14-year-old relative

A nine-year-old school girl accompanied by her 32-year-old aunt and the woman’s six-year-old daughter went to the Maraval police station on Monday and reported the alleged sexual abuse of the six-year-old.

On Monday the nine-year-old cousin of the victim told her 32-year-old aunt that on Sunday she went to a bedroom of their Carenage home and saw her 14-year-old cousin lying on top of the six-year-old.

The girl said she was frightened and ran away. She said it was quite disturbing for her and decided to tell her aunt what she had seen.

The girl’s aunt wasted no time in reporting the matter to Child Protection police at the Maraval police station and PC Castle took a report.

Yesterday, investigators were expected to take the six-year-old for a medical examination.

The suspect is yet to be interviewed.