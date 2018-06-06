Former national security minister serves police service commission with pre-action protocol letter

Former national security minister Gary Griffith wants a moratorium on illegal immigrants.

Former minister of national security Gary Griffith has instructed his attorneys to serve a pre-action protocol letter to the Police Service Commission for what he described as a flawed selection process for a police commissioner, a release revealed this afternoon.

According to Griffith, the decision came about after the Police Service Commission (PSC) reportedly "breached several legal notices."

Griffith accused the commission of using a biased merit system and asserted that they had no right to conduct their own assessments into grading the merit list of candidates as it was not in the legal notice.

The letter was served by Griffith's attorney Christian Chandler, who is demanding on behalf of his client to rescind earlier recommendations made by the acting commissioner and pay his legal fees of $3,000.