Ducks luckier than humans says pundit

Lamenting the high crime and murder rate in the country, a pundit today said that ducks seemed to be luckier than humans who are losing their lives faster than animals.

“Innocent people on a daily basis are losing their lives. I am sure the ducks are luckier than we are. They are not losing their lives like how people are losing their lives,” pundit Roopnarine Maharaj said.

He was officiating at the funeral service of murdered gardener Dipchand Heerarlal, 52, at Garth Road in Williamsville.

Urging mourners to speak out against crime, Maharaj said that people are scared and urged them to come together as a community to create change.

“If we come together as a people, we could make a change. If you want to make the right choice, the right decisions when you go back to the polls again vote the right party into power. They (criminals) have no targets. If they give you a bad drive, take it and go. A bullet to the head or chest is not worth it,” Maharaj said.

Heeralal also called Kumar, and his common-law wife Radica Baldeo, 53, were shot and killed last Thursday in the home they shared at American Flats, Kumar Village, Williamsville.

The funeral service of Baldeo, also called Radha, takes place tomorrow.