Cadaver dog “Danny” leads police to body in water tank

A policeman and dog on the Brian Lara Promenade. Photo: Rattan Jadoo

A Cadaver dog named Danny led police and soldiers on Tuesday afternoon to a water tank where the decomposing body of a man believed to be missing 20-year-old Keston Ramdhanie was found.

Police also found some live ammunition as well as some spent shells at the scene.

Ramdhanie of Train Line Road, Pinto, Arima was reported missing two weeks ago by relatives.

On Tuesday, police led by Inspector Birch went to Arima with soldiers, K-9 officers, and Cadaver dogs.

The dog led officers to an abandoned water tank where the decomposing body of a man was found.