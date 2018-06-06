By-elections on July 16

BY-ELECTIONS for the local government seats of Belmont East and Barataria will be held on Monday, July 16, said a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday.

"Prime Minister Dr the Honourable Keith Rowley today advised President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Her Excellency Paula-Mae Weekes that by-elections for the municipal electoral districts of Barataria in the region of San Juan/Laventille and Belmont East in the Port-of-Spain Corporation will be held on Monday July 16, 2018."

These seats became vacant due to the deaths of Councillors Pernell Bruno on July 8, 2017 and Darryl Rajpaul on November 18, 2017.

"Prime Minister Rowley also advised the President that Nomination Day will be on June 25, 2018 and has requested that the writs of elections be issued in accordance with the provisions of Section 29 of the Municipal Corporations Act, Chapter 25:04," the statement added.