3 years for stabbing

FIFTEEN years after he stabbed a man in the neck and told him he would kill him, Mark Williams was jailed for three years earlier today.

Not even a handwritten plea from Williams’ 10-year-old daughter to Justice Hayden St Clair Douglas could spare him from jail after he was found guilty by a jury of unlawful wounding as St Clair Douglas said Williams showed no remorse for his actions.

Williams had been charged with attempted murder but was convicted in the San Fernando High Court of the lesser charge of unlawful wounding of Gary De Souza. On August 26, 2003 Williams stabbed De Souza during an argument,

In passing sentence, St Clair Douglas said the maximum jail time for the offence is five years.

He said although there were positive testimonies about Williams, he had not shown any remorse or made any apology to his victim 15 years after his crime.

