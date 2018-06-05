Wilson, Duke advance to Bmobile tennis semis

TOP seeded Akiel Duke and fourth seeded Vaughn Wilson both advanced to the semifinals of the men’s singles category, when the Bmobile National Open Tennis Championships continued at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua, yesterday.

Duke defeated Adam Ramkissoon 6-3, 6-2 and Wilson was even more impressive when he got past eighth seeded Kristyan Valentine 6-0, 6-2.

Kendall Cuffy and Richard McLetchie will play in the veterans singles finals after both players won their semi-final matches in straight sets. Cuffy defeated Dion Auguste 6-4, 6-3 and McLetchie got past Rickey Villaroel 6-3, 6-0.

In the women’s singles quarterfinals, second seeded Shenelle Mohammed continued to show that she may be difficult to beat with a 6-0, 6-0 win over sixth seeded Victoria Koylass. Seventh seeded Emma-Rose Trestrail was forced to retire because of injury against fourth seeded Anya King with the latter leading 6-1, 2-0. Bridgette Garcia, who is not ranked in the top eight in the draw, continued her dream run with a 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over third seeded Yin Lee Assang.

In the men’s doubles quarter-finals, Richard Chung and Jerome Ward outlasted Robert Caesar and Kino Francis 6-3, 6-1.

Matches finished after press time last night. The tournament continues at 5 pm today.