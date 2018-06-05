Sinanan slams false ferry claims

NOT TRUE: Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan responds to questions from Opposition senators yesterday. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

WORKS and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan yesterday claimed certain parliamentarians were misleading the public about the TT Spirit and TT Express. Speaking in the Senate, Sinanan dismissed a newspaper report which claimed a UK-based company said there were multiple defects with both vessels. An insurance company was hired to do an assessment of both ferries in 2016 and 2017. Sinanan said these reports do not show the Spirit and the Express having multiple defects. This was reflected up to the time both vessels were drydocked. The Spirit has now returned to operation. Sinanan said the vessel continues, “to provide good service to the seabridge.” These reports were unofficially given to two former Port Authority managers, who never gave them to the authority or ministry, Sinanan said.

After indicating these people are no longer employed with the authority, Sinanan said, “Legal advice is being sought to determine whether any action can be taken against anyone.” He said he was prepared to lay all the relevant documents in the Senate and added that it was unfortunate, “the process of Parliament” was being used to spread public mischief.

“I am accusing parliamentarians not the newspaper.”

Opposition Senator Wade Mark challenged Sinanan to name specific parliamentarians or withdraw his claim. “He is imputing improper motives to us,” Mark said. Sinanan countered, “The questions continue to be coming (in the Senate and the House of Representives) in such a way to get something out from the minister which does not exist.” Mark quipped he will soon become a minister. Sinanan replied, “Maybe in a different country.” He later withdrew his earlier statement. Sinanan said no US authority intends to blacklist the Port Authority because it failed to settle outstanding salary arrears with the port police officers. He said that fault lay with the last government’s failure to conclude a proper agreement between both parties before the September 7, 2015 general election. The relevant parties and the chief personnel officer are due to meet this week on this issue. Sinanan also outlined safety measures for passengers on the Cabo Star.