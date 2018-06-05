Retired Coast Guard officer homeless after fire

Retired Coast Guard Officer Neville Stewart is calling for help after his Malabar home was destroyed by fire earlier this year.

"Right now I just feel as if everyone has forgotten me."

These were the words of retired Coast Guard Petty Officer Neville Stewart during a visit to Newsday's Port of Spain office this morning as he called for help to find a home after his Malabar home of 21 years was destroyed in a fire in January.

Stewart, 75, said he feels alone and abandoned by his country after more than two decades of service in the defence force.

On the afternoon of January 3, Stewart, his three sons and their wives were left homeless after an electrical fire began in one of the bedrooms, quickly engulfing his entire home.

Just after the blaze began, Stewart said he rushed into the home to salvage documents from his bedroom, including academic certificates, family photos, and commendations from his days as a seaman.

He said despite reassurances from Arima MPs Anthony Garcia and Ancil Antoine, he has not received any assistance from them. Stewart also applied to National Self-Help, Ministry of Social Development and the Housing Development Corporation for grants and assistance but has received no response.