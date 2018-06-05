NP: Mayaro gas station to reopen soon

NATIONAL Petroleum (NP) has apologised to the Mayaro community for the continued closure of its service station at Pierreville. The company said it was necessary, however, as it involved “major refurbishment and maintenance works” including excavating and building a boundary wall and repaving the entire forecourt.

The service station’s closure was highlighted by Mayaro MP Rushton Paray, who said the closure had severely inconvenienced residents and visitors, as they had to drive further, to Manzanilla or Rio Claro to get gasoline or diesel.

“Both operating facilities at Rio Claro are already overwhelmed with limited capacity to service the growing number of motor vehicles. The closure of the Mayaro Gas station has therefore contributed to an adverse effect at the Rio Claro stations,” Paray said.

In a statement yesterday, NP apologized for the inconvenience, saying the work was to “facilitate the upgrades as part of NP’s ongoing commitment to regular maintenance at service stations across our network. It said the work had made significant progress and the station would reopen “in the shortest possible time.”

The work also includes preparating the surface and repainting the building, installating crash barriers, curbs and entry/exit signs, and a compressed air system for drivers to put pressure in their tyres.