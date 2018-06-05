No UTT campuses closing

NO University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) campuses are being closed in the country. Education Minister Anthony Garcia made this declaration in the Senate yesterday. “As far as I am aware and as far as the the Government is aware, no decision has been taken at this time to close down any of UTT’s campuses,” he said. Garcia added that any claims to this effect which are being reported in the media is, “merely speculation.”

“There are some campuses where some changes have been made and I will be happy to share with you some of these changes that have been made.” The minister did not elaborate on this point but reiterated that no UTT campuses are being closed.

Responding to a question from Opposition Senator Khadijah Ameen, Garcia said, “There are considerations now which are being examined by UTT with respect to restructuring its operations.” He promised those details would be revealed “in the fullness of time” once the relevant discussions have concluded.