Nailah nominated for BET Award

Young soca sensation Nailah Blackman has been nominated for one of the 2018 Black Entertainment Television’s (BET) Awards, namely the Viewers' Choice: Best New International Act.

She has been named among 10 other international acts for the award.

The actual awards show comes off on Sunday June 24 at 8 pm.

Blackman expressed excitement at having been nominated on the facebook page today. She stated in part: “OMG OMG!! I’m so excited! I’ve just been NOMINATED for the BET Awards 2018 International for Best New International Act! I need y’all help to take this one home, go to @bet_intl click the link in their bio to vote! And hashtag on my picture #ipicknailahb18

“I’m the ONLY Caribbean artist representing in this category I am not just doing this for my home land Trinidad and Tobago but this is for the wider Caribbean and most importantly I’m doing this for Sokah/Soca Music!”