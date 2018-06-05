Breaking
Labourer sent to St Ann's for 18 sexual offenses against minors Innocent bystanders shot dead Constable shot and wounded in Laventille NGC Bocas Lit Fest/Newsday People's Choice winner announced "Fish" – A man of the people
N Touch
Wednesday 6 June 2018
follow us
News

Nailah nominated for BET Award

Young soca sensation Nailah Blackman has been nominated for one of the 2018 Black Entertainment Television’s (BET) Awards, namely the Viewers' Choice: Best New International Act.

She has been named among 10 other international acts for the award.

The actual awards show comes off on Sunday June 24 at 8 pm.

Blackman expressed excitement at having been nominated on the facebook page today. She stated in part: “OMG OMG!! I’m so excited! I’ve just been NOMINATED for the BET Awards 2018 International for Best New International Act! I need y’all help to take this one home, go to @bet_intl click the link in their bio to vote! And hashtag on my picture #ipicknailahb18

“I’m the ONLY Caribbean artist representing in this category I am not just doing this for my home land Trinidad and Tobago but this is for the wider Caribbean and most importantly I’m doing this for Sokah/Soca Music!”

Comments

Reply to this story

News