Mom of convicted murderer maintains son’s innocence

AFTER more than a decade of court hearings culminating in a trial in the High Court, Arnold "Redo" Isaac was convicted for the murder of calypsonian Michael "Sugar Aloes" Osuna's son Imo Osuna, and was last week sentenced to life imprisonment.

However, Isaac's mother Claudette Isaac remains unconvinced that her son is the killer and believes she has evidence to support her claims. In 2006, Osuna was shot dead by a group of gunmen while attending a christening at Pioneer Drive in Sea Lots.

Isaac's mother claims he was not the one pointed out by eyewitnesses during the initial identification parade, yet police went ahead and charged him for the murder.

Referring to newspaper reports, Isaac questioned the credibility of eyewitness testimonies during the trial and she believes they were coerced into pointing out and laying blame on him for Osuna's son's murder. Isaac also claimed that during court hearings earlier this year, an investigating officer claimed to have received information that Isaac was not the murderer.

Citing a 2015 newspaper report, Isaac said missing evidence has been the cause of concern for defence attorney Kirk Hogan who at the time represented her son.