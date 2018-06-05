$m saved on Lambeau Bridge

MILLIONS of dollars have been saved at the Lambeau River bridge, according to senior project manager at the National Infrastructure Development Co Ltd (NIDCO) Earl Wilson.

Wilson, speaking during the commissioning ceremony on Monday at the bridge, said there had been a saving of about $4.1 million.

“We tendered this bridge on July 18, 2016 and it was closed on August 8, 2016.

It was awarded to Trinidad contractors in the sum of $18,000,670,583, VAT inclusive. The contractor met and, in some cases, exceeded the specifications for the project, thus producing a quality project. The construction expenditure we expect at the end of this is to be $14,551,131.”

He said the expenditure by the consultant, Trintoplan, to date has been $2.21 million, out of $2.92 million,”another saving of $.7 million, and that is for the supervision.”

He admitted there had been delays in construction, however, partly owing to bad weather and partly owing to issues with the pile installation.

Wilson said the project was conceived in May 2015, when the THA asked NIDCO to undertake the procurement of engineering consultancy for the design of the three bridges along the Milford Road; the Lambeau bridge, Signal Hill bridge and the Thompson bridge.

The bridge, he said, was designed to withstand earthquakes and trucks over a 75-year lifetime.