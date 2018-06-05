Le Hunte: Curbside recycling facilities by month end

Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte. Photo: Roger Jacob

There will be facilities for curbside recycling at regional corporations and cities by the end of June says Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte.

He was speaking on Tuesday at the Combating Plastic Pollution event held at Arthur Lok Jack GSB, Mt Hope in commemoration of World Environment Day.

He said curbside recycling pick up has begun at the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation where on certain days burgesses could get involved with recycling at home put out their recyclables. He said the ministry was in discussions with all other regional corporations and last Friday Couva Regional Corporation had joined the programme and expressed hope San Fernando was coming on board.

"At the end of the month we will have facilities available at all of the corporations and the cities whereby citizens can recycle at home and have their arrangement for their recyclables to be picked up."

He said the goal was to create a culture change and he refused to accept the belief that Trinis "just like to throw things."

"I agree we have developed a lot of bad habits as people. But that's not our culture. And culture could change. Culture is just a combination of behaviours. And therefore if we all decide that we want to change then it is about making steps in the right direction."