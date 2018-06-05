Labourer sent to St Ann’s for 18 sexual offenses against minors

A 30-year-old labourer has been sent to the St Ann's Psychiatric Hospital for evaluation after he appeared before a Port of Spain Magistrate yesterday charged with 18 sexual offenses against three minors, according to a release issued by the police service this afternoon.

According to the release, Gabriel Superville appeared before Magistrate Adia Mohammed in the Port of Spain Magistrate's 7th Court to answer the charges of sexually touching three children who were aged 12, 13 and 14 at the time of the incident.

The offences are alleged to have occurred between the period September 1, 2014 and June 30 2016.

Superville was charged with five counts of sexual penetration, one count of engaging in a sexual activity in the presence of a child and one count of causing the 12-year-old child to engage in a sexual activity with another child.

He was also charged with three counts of sexual penetration of a child, age 13; four counts of sexual penetration; two counts of sexual touching; one count of engaging in a sexual activity, in the presence of a child; and one count of causing the 14-year-old child to engage in a sexual activity with another child.

Investigations were spearheaded by Inspector Krishna Boodoo of the Child Protection Unit Northeastern Division, and included officers from the North Eastern Division Task Force (NEDTF).

He was charged on May 31, by WPC Lorain Sequea.