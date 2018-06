Innocent bystanders shot dead

Man died in the hospital after being stabbed on the Avenue. CSI's examining the scene. Luis Street blocked off.

The two men who were shot dead in the Beetham on Monday night have been identified as Alvin Gyan, 33, and Abraham Quamina, 20, both from Beetham Gardens.

Relatives who spoke to Newsday yesterday said both men were innocent bystanders who happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time when gunmen drew their weapons and opened fire on an unsuspecting crowd near a bar on Main Street.