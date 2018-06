NGC Bocas Lit Fest/Newsday People’s Choice winner announced

The NGC Bocas Lit Fest/Newsday People's Choice T&T Book of the Year has been announced. The winner is radio personality and marketer Michelle Borel. Borel's Soulspection: A Collection of Poetry, published in 2016, got 50 per cent of the 2,054 votes. Borel spoke to Newsday about what inspired the collection, what winning the peoples' choice means to her and her work for the future.