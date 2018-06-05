Four-month delay but $4.1M savings on Lambeau bridge

Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles, third from left, cuts the ribbon to formally declare open the Lambeau River Bridge on Monday. Others in photo include from left, Infrastructure Secretary Kwesi Des Vignes, Finance Secretary Joel Jack, MP for Tobago West, Shamfa Cudjoe, Sports Secretary Jomo Pitt, and Reverend Hilton Bonas, at right, along with a group of schoolchildren.

The $18 million Lambeau Bridge was officially commissioned on Monday after a four month-day delay but coming in under budget with a savings of some $4.1 million.

Speaking at the commissioning, Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles noting the savings, saying this was “testament to the resolve of this administration to husband its financial resources in ways that we end up doing more for less.”

Charles said his administration was not prepared tolerate delays on projects at a cost to the taxpayer and called on the National Infrastructure Development Company Limited (NIDCO) to impress upon its contractors working on other THA projects, that sticking to timelines was part of the Assembly’s policy.

He also said Tobago continues to make strides on its developmental projects to ensure improvements for residents.

“The Tobago we know, is something we may seem to struggle with in the not too distant future. The Lambeau Bridge is not just a bridge, whilst we know that bridges are designed for specific purposes and functions and this bridge is no exception nor different, we recognise that the commissioning of this bridge sends a signal of the type of activity and work that is been undertaken by this administration to improve Tobago and the lives of those who live here.

“The opening of this bridge, which is expected to reduce congestion on the Claude Noel Highway by providing a safe and durable alternative route, speaks to more than a passage or access to a desired location,” he said.

Earl Wilson, NIDCO’s Senior Project manager, speaking at the event, said delays were caused by the need to rectify pile installations as well as management issues.

The project, which began in January 27, 2017 was slated for completion in one year.

Wilson said the bridge is designed to handle earthquakes and heavy tonnage of trucks over a 75-year lifetime. In remarks at the event, Infrastructure Secretary Kwesi Des Vignes noted the extensive work done to protect the Lambeau coast in the building of the bridge as he identified coastal erosion as a serious issue for the island.

“As I look at this bridge, we cannot ignore the fact that climate change is affecting us seriously…we don’t know if we can boast of a 116 square miles of island paradise in Tobago anymore,” he said, adding that each Tobagonian has a part to play in coastal protection because “coastal erosion is as a result of a lot of human activity as well.”