"Fish" – A man of the people

RELATIVES of Kevon "Fish" Joseph, the 36-year-old man who was shot dead in a car on Hermitage Road, Belmont on yesterday, compared him to Malcolm X and Martin Luther King, lauding him as a "great thinker" and a "pillar of the community" who could have only been stopped in his progress by being killed.

Joseph's family also denied claims that he was affiliated with any gangs, saying the former landscaper and CEPEP employee may have been arrested and charged for larceny and gun charges but he was never convicted.

"It doesn't have a soul under the sun who could say he robbed them," said Joseph's relatives yesterday. "He is not any pest out here. He was one of the greatest thinkers I’ve ever met in my life. He was a pillar in the community. He had children in the area always coming to him. If it wasn’t for him plenty people would have gone hungry; probably even some of the people that were involved in his killing. If he eat, then everyone eats, and everyone knows that. He shares all he has."