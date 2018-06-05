Constable shot and wounded in Laventille

An off duty police constable was shot and wounded this afternoon while sitting on a staircase near his home in Erica Street, Laventille.

The officer identified only as Constable McWilliams was sitting near a basketball court staircase when a vehicle pulled up on the street. Two men exited the vehicle and fired several shots at him before escaping.

McWilliams was shot once in the forearm. He is receiving treatment for the wound.

Officers of the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) responded to the scene and are conducting inquiries.