Charles promises fair treatment for property owners

Resident and businesswoman Claudette Nero voices concerns at a May 14 public consultation at Rovanel’s Resort, Store Bay Local Road held by Tobago House of Assembly and Airports Authority on the acquisition of lands to build a new airport terminal for the ANR Robinson International Airport.

Kinnesha George-Harry

“We would do right by you.”

This was the promise from Chief Secretary, Kelvin Charles on Monday to residents of Canaan/ Bon Accord and environs who are being told that their properties would be subjected to compulsory acquisition to allow for construction of a $500 million new terminal for the ANR Robinson International airport.

The Tobago House of Assembly (THA) has said that 84 acres of land was earmarked for acquisition and that, in conjunction with Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago, the Assembly will be looking to relocate 120 property owners and residents.

Charles, speaking at the commissioning of the Lambeau River Bridge on Monday, said:

“We have heard your cries, in fact we did anticipate that there would be some emotional issues because after all you have been living there for some time and a displacement is not something that one would do without having some regret.

“We have heard your cries and we understand your fears, but we are committed to do right by you and to treat you fairly in the process.”

Charles maintained that the process of acquiring the land was being done in a sensitive manner.

“As a matter of fact, I think that the sentiments are underscored by a particular resident who indicated ‘I don’t mind moving, but I want my neighbour next to me when I move.’

“As simple as that statement is, in my respectful view, it is particularly profound because it speaks to the sociology of life and the fact that in any kind of new arrangement, people want to be as comfortable as possible, not only physically but psychologically and emotionally.

“Solving one problem usually creates another and that unfortunately represents the path in some instances to progress,” he said.

Charles also declared choice of the area to build the new airport terminal was done in a planned manner.

“The choice of the area was not done willy nilly, it was done in a way to ensure that over time as we develop our airport infrastructure, that it is done in a planned and wholistic manner,” he said.

On talk that a new airport was being built, he said:

“I wish to make it abundantly clear that we are not doing a new airport because a new airport has its own set of implications. One will have to do a series of feasibility studies, you just don’t do a new airport just like that and such studies will involve the use of directional winds and those kinds of considerations.

“Also, in that area, you do know that we have some wetlands and there is a view about the use of Friendship estate for the proposed airport terminal building. If we were to do that, of necessity, we would have to extend the runway, it is not a feasible option,” he said.

Charles also said an airport master plan was commissioned and will be adhered to.

“Those plans are designed to span over the next 30, 40 or 50 years rather than an ad hoc arrangement that seemed to have been the hallmark of past efforts.

“When you approach it in that way, you do not make efficient use of your various resources and we were committed to treat differently with our approach going forward.

“As business develops, as the island becomes more attractive, then so too will airport development, and we would want to ensure that we do not have to revisit this process again.

So that is why we are taking what is really considered a measured and a strategic approach to the development of our airport infrastructure and, in particular, our airport terminal building,” he said.