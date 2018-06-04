Yahweh Foundation plants trees

Yahweh Foundation senior Shirley Leith and foundation junior Journee Smart, during the planting activities to mark the recent National Day of Caring by the foundation in collaboration with United Way at Carnbee Gardens, Tobago.

TWO community service organisations, Yahweh Foundation (YF) and United Way, teamed up in Tobago to care for the environment on National Caring Day in May.

Supported by United Way, the Yahweh foundation carried out a day of "showing care for the environment in Tobago" by bringing together the YF participants —children, youths, elders, parents and volunteers —to spend the day at the picturesque Carnbee Gardens cleaning, planting and generally conducting a special bonding with each other and the environment.

This activity was part of two well-established and successful YF Projects: the inter-generational Brother’s Keeper model based at the Buccoo Community Centre, and the Keeper of the Environment model which targets Buccoo and its environs.

In the Brother’s Keeper programme, YF provides a variety of indoor activities which range from homework supervision for youngsters to socialising encounters for the seniors. Taking a deliberate focus on the environment of Tobago, YF devised training for 36 young stewards of the Environment and deployed them to disseminate pro-environmental information, distribute waste-collection bags, and the collect of recyclables from households in Buccoo and surrounding areas. To date, over 3,000 actual large bags of plastic bottles have been retrieved in Tobago and sent to Trinidad for professional recycling, said a media release.

The event at Carnbee on National Caring Day was described by YF director Penny Camps, “as a happy demonstration of caring for each other and nature, thanks to the kind collaboration of United Way with their Live United mandate and Carnbee Gardens’ iconic founder and manager Mr Ken Noble.”

Camps announced that YF will also be marking World Environment Day by inviting all of Tobago —THA Divisions, schools, private sector entities and neighbourhood communities— to join with them by bringing their bagged plastic waste to the Buccoo Community Centre collection point, any time today up to 6 pm.