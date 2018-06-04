‘Today yuh go dead’ Man beats woman who prayed for him

MOMENTS after a 55-year-old secretary of a religious school held hands and prayed for a “victim” of bullying, he mercilessly beat and told her: “Today yuh go dead.”

The woman, an aspiring pastor and secretary of the school in San Fernando, survived and spent six days at the San Fernando General Hospital. She is pursuing a BSc in Theology at the same school.

The incident happened on May 23 at around midday when the young man went to the school. He told the secretary his mother identified as “Marilyn” previously attended the school and she encouraged him to do likewise. The man, who appeared to be under 20 years old, said he wanted to enroll in classes.

Saying the man was very pleasant before the attack, the woman said he had related to her a litany of woes including him being a victim of bullying. She held his hands and prayed for God to remove all his problems.

“He was happy after I prayed for him and his situation. He was a pleasant-looking boy and I am a praying person,” the woman said. Apart from them, there were no other people at the school.

She and the man began talking about the American-based courses offered at the school. She also gave him a break-down of the courses and fees and showed him brochures. He was neatly dressed in a pair of long pants and a long sleeve t-shirt. While sitting in front of a computer, he unexpectedly struck her to the back of her head and knocked her out.

“When I woke up, he had me in a choke hold. I was trying to scream and to push him away with the little strength I had. He continued beating and cuffing me and again I blacked out.”

During the attack, she heard him say: “Today yuh go dead.”

“I blacked out again. When I woke up I called the ambulance and was unconscious again. When I woke up again, ambulance people were there.

“It had to be God who kept me. I am still not seeing well in the eyes. My head was so swollen, it felt like jelly. The boy said he was from Diamond Village and that day was the first time I ever saw him. “

The man stole her wallet, which had $100, and her cellphone and left. PC Sheraz Mohammed and other police visited the scene. Yesterday police said they obtained CCTV footage from the building with the hope of making an arrest.