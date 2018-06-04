Teen accused of sex assault on girl, 8

A 17-year-old Diego Martin teenager is being sought in connection with the sexual assault of an eight-year-old primary school student.

On Sunday, the girl’s mother went to the Maraval Police Station and reported to Child Protection Unit members that her daughter told her on Sunday morning that she was the victim of a sexual assault. The woman reported to police she was told by the child that sometime last week, her 17-year-old cousin fondled her. The victim also told her mother she was threatened by the boy who told her not to tell anyone what happened.

The girl told police she was embarrassed and decided to tell her mother.

She was expected to be taken to a doctor for an examination. Investigators said they searched for the boy but he could not be found.

Investigations are continuing under the supervision of Inspector Shawn Huggins and Sergeant Christopher Arun.