Shenelle storms into Bmobile National ‘quarters’

SHENELLE Mohammed, one of the favourites in the women’s singles draw, stormed into the quarter-finals of the Bmobile National Open Tennis Championships at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua, yesterday.

Second seeded Mohammed cruised past Kryshelle Cudjoe 6-2, 6-0. On Sunday, Trevine Sellier ousted Tameka Peterson 7-5, 3-0 retired in a second round clash.

In round two of men’s singles, Jerome Ward, Richard Chung, Javier Lewis and Nabeel Mohammed all recorded straight set victories. Ward defeated Kyle Kerry 6-1, 6-1; Chung eased past Brandon Gregoire 6-2, 6-3; Lewis outlasted Ethan Wong 6-2, 6-1; Nabeel was a 6-1, 6-0 winner over David Rodriguez. In the veterans singles quarterfinals, Richard McLetchie, Kendall Cuffy and Dion Auguste advanced to the semifinals. McLetchie defeated Ivor Jack 6-0, 6-1; Cuffy whipped Farid Youssef 6-2, 6-2; Auguste got past Karl Woods 6-1, 6-0. The other quarterfinal match between Peter Moore and Rickey Villaroel was in progress at press time last night.

In the quarterfinals of the women’s doubles, Yin Lee Assang and Carlista Mohammed were comfortable winners over Maria Honore and Osenyonye Nwokolo 6-1, 6-1. In the women’s singles 35+ round robin event, Sarah Chautilal got past Rachael Nwokolo 6-0, 6-0.

The tournament continues today from 5 pm.