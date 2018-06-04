Roytec denies staff misconduct claims

UWI-Roytec has categorically denied claims that its lecturers are deliberately failing students.

A student who requested anonymity said he had to miss a semester after being given a failing grade by a lecturer. He said a particular lecturer seemed to favour other students as they had received correct marks for questions which had been marked as incorrect on his paper by the lecturer.

“I have lost hope in Roytec,” he said, adding he was unsure when he would be able to graduate as he only needed nine per cent to pass that particular course.

However, in an emailed response by executive director Wendy Augustus yesterday, the institution said it possessed “strong systems in place for grade assessment, review and audit.” “As an accredited institution, we categorically deny any claims of faculty misconduct,” Roytec said.