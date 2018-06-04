Prayers for kidnapped teen

Kidnap victim Darrel Cuffie

The Guayaguayare RC Church led by Father Simon Peters held a special mass on Sunday to offer prayers for kidnapped teenager Darrell Cuffy.

Darrell’s father Farrell is a parishioner in the area who continued to attend church before his son’s disappearance.

On Sunday while the Mass was taking place, Farrell sat before an altar in his own home in Port-of-Spain and prayed for a few hours hoping God would hear his prayers and the prayers recited at the mass and make it possible for his son to be released.

Yesterday Farrell told Newsday even his wife Elizabeth Payne has been attending midday Mass at the Rosary Catholic Church on Henry Street, offering prayers for her son’s release.