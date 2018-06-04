Powergen cricketers clinch U-17 community title

Powergen players and management staff pose with their trophy after winning a community tournament hosted by First Citizens Clarke Road United.

Powergen SC were crowned champions of First Citizens Clarke Road United Sports Club’s Under-17 Community 40 Overs Cricket Tournament held at Wilson Road in Penal on Indian Arrival Day.

The tournament featured six teams competing in a round robin style with the top two teams facing each other in the final.

It came down to Powergen Sports Club against hosts First Citizens Clarke Road United for the title.

Clarke Road United won the toss and chose to strike first but were bowled out for 157 runs in the 40th over. K. Mohammed struck 36 runs with R. Narine and A. Maharaj contributing 29 and 26 runs respectively. Powergen’s bowling was led by I. Gomez who took two wickets for 15 runs. A. Gopiechansingh snatched two for 22 and D. Joachim claimed two wickets for 28 runs. Due to persistent rainfall, Powergen were given a revised total of 69 runs for victory in 18 overs.

The visiting team achieved their total with ease for the loss of two wickets after 14.5 overs. Both R. Nandalal and I. Gomez finished the match not out for Powergen on 30 and 20 runs respectively. I. Hyman also stroked 16 runs on the way to victory as Powergen captain Ryan Bandoo expressed his elation with the team’s victory. The Form Four Naparima College student thanked his players, coaches and manager, also expressing appreciation to the organisers and officials of the competition.

Various players from secondary schools such as Presentation College San Fernando, ASJA Boys San Fernando, Shiva Boys, Barrackpore West, St Benedict’s, Naparima College, Iere High School, Curepe Secondary participated in the tournament, along with students from other schools.