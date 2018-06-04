Paul, Campbell shine at Fire on Wheels finale

Nicholas Paul of Breakaway, right, defeats Canada’s Je’Land Sydney in the Sprint quarter-final at the PSL Fire on Wheels held on the weekend at the National Cycling Centre, Balmain, Couva.

TT cyclist Nicholas Paul is proving he may soon be ready for the world stage, as he defeated a quality field of mostly local riders to win the men’s keirin final at the PSL Cycling Club Fire on Wheels UCI (International Cycling Union) Class II event at the National Cycling Centre in Couva, on Sunday night.

Paul, who had to settle for silver behind his countryman Njisane Phillip in the men’s sprint, delivered the goods in the men’s keirin.

Nineteen year old Paul, who won multiple medals at junior regional meets in the past, won gold on Sunday ahead of fellow TT cyclists Kwesi Browne and Keron Bramble. Mexican Edgar Ismael Verdugo finished fourth, Quincy Alexander of TT was fifth and Phillip was sixth and last.

In the women’s keirin final, there was no stopping Canadian Amelia Walsh on this occasion. Walsh, who earned silver in the sprint, captured gold ahead of sprint champion Yuli Paola Verdugo of Mexico. Grabbing bronze was Jamaican Dahlia Palmer.

It was also a solid showing by national endurance cyclist Akil Campbell. Campbell claimed gold in the men’s elimination final ahead of Canadian duo Derek Gee and Michael Foley. However, Gee was the winner in the men’s scratch race as Campbell had to settle for silver and Foley grabbed another bronze. Campbell got a third medal when he copped bronze in the men’s points race, with Gee taking gold and Barbadian Jamol Eastmond snatching silver.

In an all-TT junior men’s scratch race, Enrique De Comarmond won gold, Aaron Alleyne took silver and D’Angelo Harris got bronze. On Saturday, De Comarmond earned gold in the junior men’s elimination event.